Richmond Hill Players wraps up season with classic 'All My Sons'

Staff report

For the Republic

Richmond Hill Players closes out the 2022 season with All My Sons, a drama by acclaimed American playwright Arthur Miller. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, November 10-20 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. Joe DePauw, Geneseo, directs the show.

The action of the play takes place three years after the end of WWII. During the war, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men, but Keller went free and made a lot of money. The twin shadows of this catastrophe, plus the fact that one of Keller’s sons was reported missing in action, dominate the story. The love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of her brother George who returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power and lead to a fitting conclusion that is electrifying in its intensity.

Due to the mature themes and strong language in this play, attendance is not recommended for children under 13 years old.

The cast features Leslie Day, Carol Neuleib, John Simosky, Dana Skiles, Jake Turner (Geneseo); David Beeson, James Driscoll (Bettendorf); Kevin Keck (Davenport); Justin Raver (Kewanee); and Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline).Staff includes stage manager Matthew McConville, light & sound designer/operator Jennifer Kingry, costumer Suzanne Rakestraw, crew Megan McConville, set builders Mike Skiles (Geneseo) and Jim Skiles (Colona).

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 pm with the show beginning at 7:30 pm. Sundays are 3 pm matinees with the doors opening at 2 pm. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com. Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.

Audio Description performance will be held Friday, Nov. 11. Richmond Hill offers Assistive Listening Devices (ALDs), which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.