These Geneseo partners will be giving out coffee to vets on Veterans Day

Claudia Loucks

For the Republic

“Good Deeds” is the motto at the Bethany Winkleman State Farm Agency in Geneseo and Winkleman and her team, along with Kidd Causemaker, owner of the Local Motive Coffee Bar, Geneseo, have been involved in numerous acts of kindness.

On Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, Winkleman and Causemaker will partner to provide a “Flavor of the Day” brew to honor veterans as a “thank you” for their service. Each veteran who orders a cup of coffee will receive a free cup of “joe” provided by Winkleman and her team.

That recent “good deed” is one of many in which Winkleman has partnered with local businesses in the community to show her and her team’s appreciation. Winkleman and her team believe “every day is an opportunity to make a difference by doing something good for someone else,” she said. “We call them ‘good deeds’ at our agency. We truly take every opportunity to provide that memorable and kind experience with each interaction we have with our clients, community members and family.”

Winkleman is the daughter of Linda and the late Dr. Roger Pray and she said her parents instilled in her and her sister and brothers to be “generous, thoughtful and selfless.”

“After opening the business (State Farm Agency) in 2018, we are happy to have supported local businesses and the local communities,” she said.

In addition to Winkleman, the team at State Farm includes Bri Skinner, Ashley Wagle, Jaci Albrecht and Sandy Williamson.

Winkleman and her team often brainstorm ideas in which their office could make a difference.

”We are honored to have a team that has great ideas and understands how to make a positive impact in the community," she said. "Thank you to the ‘State Farm family’ at the office.”

The Winkleman State Farm Agency also supports local 501c3s and when someone contacts the agency for a quote during a certain time frame, a donation is made to a local charity. The Agency has done this for four years, Winkleman said…’we have been able to support Foster Hope, Dress for Success, Braveheart, Geneseo Family & Marriage Counseling, Brantley Francis Foundation, Inspire Continuing Care, Henry County Humane Society and the Geneseo Park District Foundation. We will continue to do random acts of kindness for the community and expand our efforts – Good deeds…good deeds!”