Geneseo adds to Aisle of Flags on Veterans Day

Claudia Loucks

Special to the Henry County Republic

There were 877 flags, including 12 new additions, showcased in the Aisle of Flags display on Veterans’ Day in Geneseo City Park and North Park.

The Aisle of Flags is displayed in the parks in memory and in honor of local veterans on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans’ Day, weather permitting.

Maurice Nelson, a member of the Geneseo Aisle of Flags Committee, said there were 877 flags flying in the Aisle this year “and we are adding more every year.”

The flags are stored in tubes, and setting up Geneseo’s Aisle of Flags is a process, a process that takes many hands and feet. Men, women and children were at Geneseo City Park by 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, with willing hearts and hands to do their part in putting in place the 877 American flags included in the patriotic display.

The project was started in 1981 by three ladies from the Geneseo VFW Auxiliary who had lost their husbands…Their husbands’ memorial flags that had been on their caskets were put away on shelves in their homes and they wanted to get a program going to show the flags and fly them on Memorial Day, July 4 and Veterans Day, weather permitting.

The Aisle of Flags has grown to include 877 flags and represents nearly 900 veterans because some of the individual flags represent more than one person’s name, Nelson said.

The flags in the Aisle of Flags represent veterans who have some connection to the Geneseo area and for more information, contact Nelson at 309-945-2140