Geneseo Republic

Janet Fassett, 86, of Geneseo, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m., prior to the visitation service at the funeral home. Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people may be in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing maintained.

Janet was born on May 17, 1934 in Geneseo, IL; the daughter of George and Genevieve (Park) Specht. She was a 1952 graduate of Geneseo High School. Janet was united in marriage to Dean W. Fassett on February 27, 1954 in Geneseo, IL. She farmed alongside her husband for nearly 40 years and later worked as a personal banker at the Wells Fargo Bank in Geneseo before retiring. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed working outdoors in her gardens. Other hobbies included sewing, cross stitching, restoring antiques, and playing bridge. Janet was a member of St. Malachy’s Catholic Church and did volunteer work there and at Hammond Henry Hospital.

Survivors include one daughter Deb (Mike) Herrmann, Geneseo, IL; one son Brian Fassett, Moline, IL; three grandchildren Stephanie (Leon) Mardanes, Evansdale, IA; Angie (Bryan) Frank, Prophetstown, IL; Cale Young, Rock Island, IL; two great grandchildren Easton and Violet Frank; two brothers Ron Specht and Suzie, Moline, IL; Jim (Barb) Specht, Geneseo, IL.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Memorials may be left to The Janet E. Fassett Memorial Fund or The American Heart Association.