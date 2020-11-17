Geneseo Republic

Rose Marie (Lund) Gleason, 91, of Geneseo, formerly of Atkinson, died peacefully surrounded by her loving children, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at New Perspective Senior Living – Silvis, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson, IL. A public visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will offer a recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m., prior to the visitation. Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people may be in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing maintained. Memorials may be directed to the Rose Marie Gleason Memorial Fund.

Rose was born June 20, 1929, at Geneseo Hospital, the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (DeSplinter) Lund. She graduated from Atkinson High School. On February 12, 1949, she married Charles C. Gleason upon his return from Occupation Duty in Japan, following World War II. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2010. She was employed four years at Atkinson Trust & Savings Bank, 18 years as a secretary for Morton Buildings in Atkinson, and helped on the family farm. She, along with her sisters, created and belonged to 500-card club, she was treasurer for the St. Anthony Altar & Rosary Society, was a member of the Atkinson Women’s Club, helped with the Atkinson Blood Mobile for many years, was a 4-H leader, and a Pink Lady volunteer at the Hammond Henry Hospital for several years. She enjoyed singing in the St. Anthony Choir. She was very proud of living on her family farm in Atkinson for 75 years before moving into her new home built in Geneseo, in 2005. Once in Geneseo, she became active with St. Malachy Church, joining the Circle 9 Altar & Rosary. She always loved spending time with her grandchildren, quilting, and working in the garden.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Patricia (Bob) Krause, Colorado Springs, CO, Don Gleason, Geneseo, and John (Janet) Gleason, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Eric Moburg, Matt Gleason, Mark Gleason, Steffanie Cone, Justin Gleason, Jennie Hutchings, and A.J. Skinner; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Inez Vandersnick, Silvis, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her grandparents Henry and Rose DeSplinter, Uncle Frank, brother, Johnny Henry Lund, sisters, Jackie Boelens and Patricia Brown, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Gleason.