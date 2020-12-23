Letter to the Editor - Increase is misunderstood

by Bob Wachtel, Geneseo 2nd Ward alderman

I'd like to comment on the recently passed "18%" property tax increase " by the city council. This increase is very much misunderstood. This is NOT a 18% increase on our property tax bill. The percentage is applied only to 2 line items in our budget so the overall increase is much less

The City is mandated by State statutes to fund the police pension account. If Geneseo does not keep up and pay this now, we will have to make it up later. I don't like higher taxes either but I feel this needs to be done.

Sincerely. Bob Wachtel, 2nd Ward Alderman, Geneseo , Illinois