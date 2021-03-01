Letter to the Editor - Gaming is already here

Geneseo Republic

"The concern I have heard most when discussing Video Gaming is losing the family friendly atmosphere and charm of Geneseo. To that end, I am focusing to ensure that we have the appropriate safeguards to preserve that fundamental quality of Geneseo. Gambling is part of our society in today’s world. The concept of “don’t allow gambling in Geneseo” is misleading, it is already here in many different forms, people can gamble without even leaving their homes. Our establishments are losing business because video gaming is allowed in every other nearby community."

Brett Barnhart

Alderman 4th Ward

City of Geneseo