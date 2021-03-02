Letter to the Editor - We should take more time

Geneseo Republic

I am sorry to report that I was on the losing side of a 4 to 4 vote with the Mayor breaking the tie voting for gambling. This discussion and vote happened at our Committee of the Whole meeting and goes to the City Council March 9 for a final vote. The many emails, phone calls, and citizens' comments were overwhelmingly opposed to allowing gambling in Geneseo. At the meeting, I questioned the details of who would be allowed to have the machines, what the rules would be to have the machines, and what signage would be allowed. The response was that we deal with that later. First, based on what my constituents have told me, I will continue to oppose gambling. Second, I requested a delay to get answers to my concerns, but was told no. I respect the passion by the 4 Alderman and Mayor in wanting more money for the City, but I don't feel Geneseo should sell one of our unique positive attributes for a few bucks.

Bob Wachtel, second ward Alderman