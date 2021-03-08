Letter to Editor - Pandemic one year later

Geneseo Republic

Pandemic, one year laterPandemic, one year laterNext Thursday, March 11 marks one year since a pandemic of Covid-19 was declared by the World Health Organization. Quite a journey we've traveled since then. When the Friends ofSt.Patrick cancelled the parade last year, it would be among the first of many such cancellations. By the end of March it is estimated almost one third of humanity was under some form of lockdown. Handwashing, sanitizing, mask wearing, and social distancing became key weaponsl while the world waited for a vaccine. The vaccines are now here and arms are being shot with them more and more. Those same weapons of handwashing, mask wearing, and social distancing continue to aid in the fight against the spread so we all need to remain vigilent.

Besides the anniversary of the pandemic, we also have National Dentist day March 6, , National Cereal Day March 7, International Women's day March 8, and don't forget National Oreo cookie day March 10. Thanks for reading, wearing your mask, and go Cubs!

Jerry Reedy, Geneseo