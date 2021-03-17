OPINION

Letter to the Editor - Back to school

Geneseo Republic
Online classes

I recently participated in an on-line 3-day Zoom conference where most of the time was spent listening to the speakers.  It was a very informative and interesting conference.  HOWEVER, sitting in front of a computer continuously for 7-8 hours was excruciating.  It made me think of how horrible it must be for our students.  It’s time for them to be back to in-person school EVERY DAY,   not every other day or four days a week.  Wake up school administrators, teachers and Boards of Education.  You are mistreating our children and causing them serious harm.

Get them back in school full-time NOW.

Bob Mays

Geneseo 