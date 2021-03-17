Letter to the Editor - Back to school

Geneseo Republic

I recently participated in an on-line 3-day Zoom conference where most of the time was spent listening to the speakers. It was a very informative and interesting conference. HOWEVER, sitting in front of a computer continuously for 7-8 hours was excruciating. It made me think of how horrible it must be for our students. It’s time for them to be back to in-person school EVERY DAY, not every other day or four days a week. Wake up school administrators, teachers and Boards of Education. You are mistreating our children and causing them serious harm.

Get them back in school full-time NOW.

Bob Mays

Geneseo