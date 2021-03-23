Letter to the Editor - Celebrate in Andover

Geneseo Republic

Last year, Andover had to postpone its 185th anniversary celebration due to the Covid-19 situation. This June 5 & 6, Andover will welcome people from near and far to its 185th Anniversary+One Festival. “Where Tradition Meets Progress", is the theme for the festival; and events on Saturday will feature a grand parade at 1 pm, craft and vendors market, quilt show, tractor show, car show, entertainment venues, food, kids’ activities, demonstrations, fireworks over the lake, and much more. On Sunday, there will be an outdoor community worship service at 9 am and a Salute to Veterans program at 10 am.

To register for the craft & vendors market or to obtain information about the parade, visit andovertourism.com/June Festival. Area communities are invited to have entries in the parade. The festival will help fund Andover’s historic bandstand renovation project. Founded in 1835, Andover is the oldest town in Henry County. Andover is a community rich in history, and the home of the world-famous Jenny Lind Chapel, named after Jenny Lind, the Swedish Nightingale. On Saturday, June 5, you can visit with "Jenny Lind" (K Krewer) and hear her sing at the Chapel.

The Andover Lake Park, where most of the events will be held, was formerly the colony square, which was donated by Andover’s founders when the town was established. Two of the oldest structures in the park are the bandstand, which originally was on the west side by the colony school, built in 1860, and the jail, built in the early 1900’s to replace the original 1830’s-era colony jail.

Ron Peterson, Chairman

Andover Tourism Council