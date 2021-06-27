Letter to the Editor - Doo Dah

Geneseo Republic

Thirty five years ago...

If my memory serves, it was the late Bob Ford, serving as chairman for the Geneseo sequicentenial committee in 1986 who "borrowed" the concept for the Doo Dah parade from the city of Pasadena, California which held their parade a few days prior to the New Year's Day Tournament of Roses parade. My wife Lynn and I were two of the three parade judges for that first Doo Dah parade overseeing the entrees from a stage set up in front of what was then Happy Joe's by the railroad tracks. Former music director, morning personality for WGEN and good guy gone too soon Brian Lindell was the third judge. As they have for each subsequent Doo Dah parade, the Kiwanis Club's Synchronized Spatulas led off the parade. Fast forward to 2016 and we walked in the parade for the first time and broadcasted via Facebook live from within the parade. This year, I'd planned to walk again to commemorate the 35th anniversary. However, due to circumstances beyond my control, I did not. Instead, my wife and I opted to find a last-minute viewing spot only to arrive too late to see the very short parade already concluded and Geneseo police taking down the barricades on State Street. I now have 364 days to prepare for next year's parade. Hopefully participation will increase to keep this fun tradition going. Some other numbers to ponder, in case you were wondering: for Geneseo 48 days til school starts, 93 days til Fall officially arrives, 183 days to Christmas Day, and 189 days left in 2021 (for those still working on New Year's resolutions). So many thoughts, so little time (Tuesday deadline) I wish I could have a weekly column!

Thanks for reading, summer is here, go Cubs! Respectfully submitted by Jerry Reedy