Letter to the Editor - Join the Great Backyard Bird Count

Geneseo Republic

The Cornell Lab and the National Audubon Society invite people to spend some time watching and counting birds. Participating is easy, fun to do alone or with someone, and can be done anywhere you find birds. You are counting all birds you see for 15 minutes or more at least once or more each day over four days, February 18 through 21.

You can learn more about how to participate at birdcount.org/participate. A webinar will be presented at 1 PM CST Wednesday February 16th, at the website. The website is designed for birders of all ages and experiences, and after watching it. you will be ready for the Backyard Bird Count. These observations help scientists better understand bird populations before birds undertake their annual spring migrations.

Join in and Good Luck,

Glen Anderson, Geneseo

Bird Nut of Henry County