Letter to Editor - Equal Space

I read your "Associated Press" article on the killing of unarmed people by police officers. I agree these shootings and killings were terrible and all of the officers involved should be accountable.

Now, I look forward to your 3/4 page article on police officers killed in the line of duty by criminals, assassins, or just plain cop killers. You could comment about the wife, husband, children, family, friends, neighbors, their units and communities. You probably won't be able to get it from the "Associated Press". But it should be an easy find, it's happening every day.

I think they at least deserve equal press coverage in your paper.

Marilyn McAvoy, Geneseo