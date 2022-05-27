Letter to the Editor - Reminders about Memorial Day

Geneseo Republic

I would like to remind you of a few ground rules about the Memorial Day holiday, as told by Past Commander in Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hal Roesch.

1. Don’t wish Veteran’s Happy Memorial Day. There is nothing Happy about brave men and women dying.

2. It’s not a holiday, it’s a remembrance.

3. If you want to know the true meaning visit Arlington, or your local VA, not freaking Disneyland.

4. Don’t tell me how great one political power is. Tell me about Chesty Puller, George Patton, John Basilone, Dakota Meyer, Klye Carpenter, Mitchell Paige, Ira Hayes, Chris Kyle and all the other heroes too numerous to name. Attend a bell ceremony and shed some tears.

5. Don’t tell me I don’t know what I am talking about. I have carried the burden all too many times for my warriors who now stand their post for God.

6. Say a prayer…..and then another.

7. Remember the Fallen, for all the Good they did while they were here.

8. Reach out and let a Vet know you’re there. We’re losing too many in “Peace”

This Memorial Day, think about these words from a Veteran. Remember the true meaning of Memorial Day. Honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our FREEDOM.

Rhonda Borkgren

VFW Auxiliary President