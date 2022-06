Geneseo Republic

Dear Editor,

I endorse Colby Hathaway for Henry County Judge.

I have been a practicing lawyer in Henry County for 45 years. Both candidates worked in our law firm. I had the opportunity to judge their legal ability, character and work habits.

Colby Hathawayis the superior candidate. I recommend a vote for Colby Hathaway in the Republican primary on June 28.

Keith A. Luymes

Galva IL