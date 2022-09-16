Dan Dauw Outdoors: Vintage Farm Show is just out the back door in Atkinson

Dan Dauw

For the Republic

The Vintage Farm Equipment Show will be held on Saturday, Sept.17,at Bridge Park, 19030 E. 2120 St. Atkinson, IL. It is all free to the public.

We go to this event every year and we really enjoy it.

There are lots of displays like horse-drawn equipment, Hit-miss engines, farm tractors and equipment, lawn ‘n garden tractors (stock & custom), vintage farm trucks and vintage motorcycles, blacksmithing demonstrations and horse ferrier. Food and drinks available.

J.C. old fashion ice cream is a “must” treat. There is plenty of free parking. Donations are welcome. Lastly, I will be presenting a WWII presentation at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. It will be in the big building and I will have some military items on display. One item will be an M1 rifle in case I see Dave Carton!

Cruise The Canal

Here is a neat event held on Friday, Oct. 14.

For only $25 a person you can enjoy the beauty of nature as you drive a golf cart along a two milestretch of the Hennepin Canal. It is a guided tour and only two persons per cart.

Lorna and I took the tour last year and it was really neat.

For more information contact the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce at (309) 944-2686 or go on-line atgeneseo@geneseo.org. Lastly, I should mention that don’t drag your tail on making reservations as the lists fill up quickly.

Warship Here In 2023

It’s been a few years since the grand old WWII LST-325 (Landing Ship Tank) sailed up the Mississippi River and dropped anchor in the Quad Cities.

One year she was at Moline and a few years later, in Bettendorf. This next time she will stop at Burlington, Iowa, and La Crosse, Wisconsin. The dates she will cruise by our area have not been set yet, but it will be sometime next year in September or October.

Hopefully, some news media will alert us when approximately she will pass through our area both coming ‘n going!

Fall Trout Fishing

It is about 5 weeks away, but as a reminder, the Illinois Fall Trout Season opens on Saturday, Oct. 21. The legal limit is 5 trout a day.

Besides your fishing license you must also have a trout stamp. Trout are awesome fighters, easy to clean and taste, oh, so good! I even have Lorna “hooked” on trout fishing.

Humor

You know you’re getting old when you open your outgoing mail.

You know you’re getting old when the wife tells you to pull in your stomach and you already have.

Never buy flowers from a monk. Only you can prevent florist friars.

How much did the pirate pay to get his ears pierced? A buccaneer.

Galva’s Dale Collis sat at the edge of his bed with a shoe in one hand and his teeth in a cup. He said he was looking for clues, so he didn’t have to ask, “Am I going to bed now or just getting up?