Ron and Sue Vroman celebrate 50 years

Geneseo Republic

Ron and Sue Vroman formerly of Erie will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 13th. A family vacation in honor of the occasion is being planned at a later date.

Sue Rosenow and Ron Vroman were married on March 13, 1971 at the Church of the Cross in rural Port Byron. Rev. Francis Guither officiated.

They continue to farm with their sons in the Erie, Hillsdale, Geneseo and Atkinson areas. Sue is a retired RN, last working at Morrison Community Hospital. The couple are members of the Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo.

their family includes Craig (Karen) Vroman of Erie, and Chard (Jesi) Vroman of Geneseo. They have six grandchildren, Jacob (Maria) of Fulton, Samuel and Rebekah of Erie; Joshua Vroman is deceased. Jensen and Wyatt Vroman are from Geneseo.

their current address is 211 Hamilton Street, Atkinson IL 61235