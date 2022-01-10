First baby of 2022 welcomed by Simosky family

Matthew and Tifany Simosky of Geneseo, IL would like to announce the birth of their son, Finnegan Thomas Simosky, born January 1st, 2022. He was the first baby born at Trinity on New Year’s Day in Moline. He joins big brother Benjamin 11yrs and big sister Gwendolyn 6yrs. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Paula Simosky of Geneseo, IL. Maternal grandparents are Tom and Linda Carr of Geneseo, IL and Ryan and Karen Hofmeister of Sterling, CO. Maternal great grandmother is Jeri Carr of Geneseo, IL.