Claudia Loucks

correspondent

Three Geneseo High School athletes signed letters of commitment at the recent Fall National Signing Day held in the Geneseo Athletic Facility.

Joe Nichols, GHS Athletic Director, introduced the athletes – Cadence Talbert, Maggi Weller and Elizabeth Whiteman, and said, “We are proud of these athletes and their hard work. We know they will be taking a piece of Geneseo with them as they go on to play at the college level.”