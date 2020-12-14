Zach Henderson - A season to remember

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Zach Henderson keeps a positive attitude in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic and in his golf game.

He has been on the Geneseo High School boys’ golf team for the last four years and said, “Each year was better than the last.”

This year’s team took second place in Regional competition this season and advanced to Sectionals as a team.

Henderson, son of Ryan and Tina Henderson, began playing golf when he was in seventh grade…”When I was younger, my parents took me to the golf course and I instantly fell in love with the game,” he said.

“Being part of the golf team has not only made me a better golfer, but it has also made me a better person,” Henderson said. “In high school golf meets, you have to walk and talk next to a person you just met. Doing this every day makes you learn communication skills and it builds maturity. I couldn’t have asked for a better team than the team we had senior year.”

Due to the pandemic, the golf season was cut short and there was no state tournament this year and Henderson shared that he was disappointed over not having a state level competition, “because of how talented our team was. Despite the obstacles thrown in our direction, we made it to Sectionals as a team. I am very thankful that I was able to spend my senior year with a great group of guys.”

He described the current school year as “everything but normal. Other sports were cancelled due to the virus, but luckily for us, golf is a sport where you can social distance while still playing.”

“Playing golf this year has made my senior year less disappointing than what it actually could have been,” he said. “Unfortunately, golf ended too soon and I realized that my senior year was probably going to be spent in my house. The weather has been notably good for this time of year, so I still golf as much as I can.”

“Hopefully by the New Year, we will be back in school and things will start to feel normal again,” he said.

Henderson plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and major in business management and minor in finance.