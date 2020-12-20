Geneseo Boy's Golf - Mason Miller

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Being on the high school golf team was more special than ever this year for Geneseo High School senior Mason Miller, son of Justin and Chris Miller.

“I enjoyed this year in golf a little extra because it allowed me to interact with my friends, which is something we have not been able to do this year,” Miller said, referring to the guidelines in place as a result of COVID-19 which did not allow for students to be together in their school building as classes were taught remotely.

Playing golf began in childhood for Miller and he said, “I have been playing golf for as long as I can remember, but I just started taking it seriously in my sophomore year of high school…From when I was a toddler to now I have played golf with my father at Country View.”

When he left playing football in his junior year of high school to pursue golf, Miller said he did not know if that was the right decision, “but after the first day of practice I felt like I had been a part of the team for years.”

This year’s GHS Golf team took second place in Regional competition and advanced to Sectionals as a team.

Miller also has been on the tennis team at GHS.

After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year college to earn a degree in finance