Geneseo Republic

The Bob Reese Memorial Dual Sport and Enduro was held October 10th and 11th. With the cooperation of 16 different landowners, over 250 entries participated in the 35 miles of off road motorcycle trails, northwest of Geneseo. The event raised $6,879.00, which benefited the Henry County Special Operations Squad (SOS). This organization is a collaboration of area law enforcement officers who train year round to keep us safe.