Ice Bowl 2021 is in the books

Geneseo Republic

On Friday January 1, 2021, disc golfers gathered at Richmond Hill Park in Geneseo to participate in the annual New Year’s Ice Bowl disc golf fundraiser, benefitting the Geneseo/Atkinson Food Pantry. Fifteen players braved the treacherous conditions on New Year’s Day that truly made this year’s fundraiser an “Ice Bowl”.

The efforts of area disc golfers during the Ice Bowl resulted in $650.00 being raised for the food pantry.

Chris Martinez of Legacy Wellness Company in Geneseo organized this year's fundraiser.

“ It was a privilege to be able to host this year’s Ice Bowl. I am blown away by the turnout and overwhelmed by the $650 we were able to raise for Food Pantry. This was a great way to start out 2021 but we are only just beginning. Look out 2021 there is a lot more good to come. “

