Dan D. Outdoors

by Dan Dauw columnist

My New Year’s Poem

Roses are red, violets are blue,

2021 is a brand new year;

Let’s just hope,

no more virus to fear!

As to winter driving, be careful.

It’s important to just take it slow,

And not to end up, six feet below!

Good bye, twenty-twenty,

You were not so nice;

Let’s hope for a better,

roll of the dice!

ESPN2

We never purchased a big screen TV to watch split-screen coverage of football games. The Rose Bowl was a good example on ESPN2. Ah, but wait! The game was also covered on ESPNEWS, but with the same split-screen results. Third times a charm, so we switched to ESPN. No split screen, but some drone pilot seemed to think we’d be better off watching the game from the end zones! Fortunately, the saying, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” kicked in and they later went to horizonal instead of vertical coverage! Wish the final score had been different!

PBS

It is so amazing such excellent programing can be had on this network. Just to name a few of our favorites, and maybe yours, are Nova, Nature, Great British Baking Show, Antiques Roadshow and the list goes on. The PBS News Hour, in my opinion, have joined the other national TV media with fake and bias news. I sure wish these networks would stick to honest news reporting instead of giving their opinions as factual. Still, PBS has a lot going for it.

Safe Ice Fishing

There should now be thick enough ice to venture upon. If the thickness is at least 4 inches you should be good-to-go. As a member of Giant Goose, Atkinson, I’ve found the ice there measured a good 5”. The “Siggy Bay” at the Izaak Walton Park has seen a lot of anglers on the ice. Just be careful.

Humor

Before Geneseo’s Joe Mickley was a successful business man he was thinking about being an airline pilot. He took his first flying lesson when his flying instructor had a fatal heart attack while they were 6,000 feet in the clouds. Joe radioed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) in Moline yelling, “Help! I don’t know how to fly this airplane.” The controller told Joe to stay calm and he would talk him down safely. He asked Joe, “Now give me your height and position.” Joe said, “I’m 5’9” and I’m sitting down!” There was a brief silence, and the controller said, “Now slowly repeat after me, “Our Father, who art in heaven…………”