Awbrey signs with Augie

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion senior Ashley Awbrey has signed to play volleyball with Augustana College, Rock Island, an NCAA Division III program.

Awbrey was one of the setters on the 2019 Charger team that reached the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual state champions, the Decatur St. Teresa Bulldogs, in three games at the super-sectional.

The 5-4 Charger finished the 2019 season with 345 assists, 191 digs, 38 aces and 10 kills.

She helped the team finish 37-2, winning all four of the tournaments they competed in — Wethersfield, Mercer County, the Orion Charger Classic, and Monmouth United.

Awbrey and the 2019 Chargers capture their sixth straight conference championship with a 9-1 record (tying Fulton) in the Three Rivers West and seize their eighth straight regional championship.

She also played defensive specialist and libero in club volleyball with Iowa Select in the Quad Cities.

Awbrey has a 3.5 grade point average at Orion High School. She is interested in elementary education.