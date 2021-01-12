Delp and Johnson inducted into Hall of Fame

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame was founded in 1973 to honor the best and most influential players, teams, coaches, media, officials and friends of basketball in Illinois history. Since then, a new Hall of Fame has been inducted every year.

Megan Delp, who played at Alleman High School, and Brad Johnson, who played at Geneseo High School, have been inducted into the IBCA.

MEGAN DELP

A standout on the Alleman High School basketball team, who also holds numerous records while playing basketball at Illinois State University and at Iowa State, has been inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Megan (McCracken) Delp, who graduated from Alleman High School, is in her first year of teaching at Geneseo High School, where she teaches freshman, sophomore and junior students English. Prior to her position at GHS, Delp spent the last four years teaching sophomore English at Alleman High School where she was the head varsity girls’ basketball coach.

Delp holds numerous high school career records including being named “All-Time leader in career points for both boys and girls basketball at Alleman High School – 1,817 total points. She also is among the top 10 in career points in the WB6 Conference.

She was a student at Iowa State University, Ames, 2002-2003 and at Illinois State University, Normal, from 2004-2007.

When asked to share a favorite memory or experience of her basketball career, Delp said, “I think my ultimate favorite memory was in college in 2005. My team was the 8th seed in the MVC Conference Tourney and we ended up winning and I received an All-Tourney Team Selection. Since we won the conference tournament, we solidified a seed in the NCAA Tournament (1 of 64 teams in the nation). That was an incredible experience that I will never forget. We made the USA Today.”

Her accomplishments in 2004-2005:

-MVC (Missouri Valley Conference) Conference Tournament Champions

-MVS Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team.

-NCAA Tournament – First Round

-MVC Newcomer of the Week – 12/27/04.

-ISU Record at that time for 3’s by a 1st year player (53).

2005-2006:

-ISU Record at the time for the most 3’s in a single game (7).

-2006-; 2007

-WNIT 2nd Round

Career:

-3rd in Career 3’s (148).

-6th in Career 3PT FG% (37%).

-Top 10 in several other shooting categories.

MEET MEGAN (MCCRACKEN) DELP

Delp’s parents are Mike McCracken and Robyn McCracken and she is the twin sister of Ryan McCracken whom she said, “truly made me the player that I was, because he challenged me and supported me. I owe a lot of my success to him.”

Her grandfather, on her mother’s side, was Chuck Taylor, All-American Basketball Player, and Delp said, “Basketball was a part of my childhood and a passion I shared with my grandfather.”

Delp is married to Jordan Delp who has his own business – “Pure Sweet Basketball with Jordan Delp,” and is a basketball skills trainer and coach and works with a wide range of athletes from the professional level (NBA and overseas) to collegiate, high school, and grade school level athletes.

Delp is in her first year of teaching at GHS and spent the last four years teaching and coaching at Alleman High School.

She graduated from Illinois State University, Normal, in 2007 with a degree in Writing and Communication, and received her Masters Degree in Sports Management from Western Illinois University, Macomb, in 2010.

Before entering the teaching profession, Delp was a collegiate athlete, college basketball coach, color commentator and then worked in collegiate athletics in corporate partnerships.

“In December (2019), I received my Master of Arts in Teaching English Education from Western Governors University,” she said. “Teaching is my true passion and I believe students can grow and develop in (at least) two important ways in my class: through challenging students to examine the issues we cover in class by working to enhance students’ reading and writing skills in order to better prepare for college, but most importantly instill skills that prepare students for lifelong success.”

BRAD JOHNSON

Brad Johnson is the definition of an athlete…Area sports fans are sure to remember Brad Johnson and his athletic accomplishments on the hardwood as well on the football field.

Johnson, a 1994 graduate of Geneseo High School, has been inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He averaged 19 points per game in the Geneseo High School 1993-1994 season when the team went 26-4 and won Class AA Regional and Sectional titles.

After high school, Johnson played basketball at Indian Hills Community College, Ottumwa, Iowa, from 1994-1996, before transferring to Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, where he was a force on the basketball team from 1996-1998.

When asked to share a favorite memory or experience, Johnson said, “The more I think about this, my best memories from back then are being part of such great teams from high school all the way through college. High School Football state runner up, High School Basketball Sweet Sixteen in a 2 class state tournament, Indian Hills top 10 in nation in the nation both years, JUCO national tournament berth and Iowa State NCAA Sweet Sixteen 1996. My individual accomplishments through the years would not have been possible without great teammates and coaches.”

JOHNSON’S ACCOMPLISHMENTS AT GHS:

-QC Times 1994 Male Athlete of the Year.

Football

-Varsity letter winner 1993.

-Member of 1993 State Runner up team.

-NCIC All Conference Team 1993.

-Rock Island Argus – The Dispatch 1st team all Metro.

-QC Times 2nd team all Metro.

-Pacesetter – Dispatch Senior Year.

Basketball

-Varsity Letterman – 1993 and 1994.

-Member of 1994 Sweet Sixteen Team.

-Team MVP – 1993 and 1994.

-Rock Island Argus - The Dispatch 1993 and 1994 All Metro 1st Team.

-NCIC Unanimous 1st Team All Conference 1993 and 1994.

-Rock Island Argus / The Dispatch 1994 Metro Player of the Year, 1st team all Metro.

-QC Times 1994 Player of the Year, 1st Team.

-IBCA 1994 All State.

-IBCA All Star game 1994.

-AP All State Honorable Mention, 1993 and 1994.

-Illinois Mr. Basketball Nominee 1994.

-Hog Capital Hoopfest All Star Game MVP 1994.

-NCIC All Star Game MVP 1994.

-Pekin Holiday Tournament – All Tourney 1st team.

-Pacesetter - Dispatch Junior Year.

Track

-Varsity Letterman 1993.

-Long Jump NCIC conference finisher 1993.

COLLEGE:

-Indian Hills 1994-96.

-1994-95 Team – ranked #4 nationally.

-1995-96 Team – ranked #1 nationally.

-Member of 95/96 Juco Elite Eight Team.

-1995-1996 Team Captain.

-1995-1996 Team MVP.

-1995-1996 Juco National Tournament All Tournament team.

-Mesa Rotary Juco Holiday Shootout – 1st team All Tournament team.

-1994-95 – All Region XI 2nd team.

-1995-96 – All Region XI 1st team.

-Iowa State 96-98.

-Member of 1996-97 NCAA Sweet Sixteen Team.

-1997-98 Team Captain.

-1997-98 Defensive Player of the year.

MEET BRAD JOHNSON

Johnson is married to the former Lisa Johnson and the couple has two sons, Tyler, 10; and Braden, eight. He is the son of Jim and Judi Nash, Geneseo.

Johnson, who now resides in Gilberts, outside of Chicago, began working in IT sales after college and currently is the director of Sales for f5 Networks, an IT Security Company.

Johnson played football, basketball and was out for track at GHS and said, “I started playing sports for as far back as I can remember. I still play some bball, but mostly with my kids.”

He also coaches his sons’ basketball teams – Tyler – fifth grade; and Braden – third grade.