Dan D. Outdoors

by Dan Dauw columnist

Dry Spring Planting

According to Weathertrends360, the Midwest is going to have the driest spring planting in 9 years. If true, it might lead to slow emergence and risk to yields as the season progresses. The dry year may continue through 2021.

Java & Vino

I guess this doesn’t surprise me, but our nation imports more coffee than any other country. As to wine, one average acre of grapes can produce close to 15,000 glasses of wine. California is the world’s 4th largest wine producer and is followed by France, Italy, and Spain. As for beer, Washington leads our country in total acres of hops.

Audie Murphy

I wonder today how many have heard of this WW2 soldier? Audie Murphy was the most highly decorated soldier in the history of the U.S. Army which includes the Medal of Honor. He was a very brave soldier, but like many other warriors, he had a tough time adjusting to civilian life. He acted in a lot of westerns and other movies. He died in a plane crash on May 28, 1971. Other than the grave site of former President John F. Kennedy, Murphy’s gravesite is the second most visited at the Arlington National Cemetery