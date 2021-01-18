Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Spartan Player Profile: Keagan Hixson

Parents: Britta and Jamie Hixson

Favorites:

Food: Chicken Alfredo

Movie: Bad News Bears

School Lunch: Cream Chicken on a Biscuit

Song that gets you fired up!: Till I Collapse- Eminem

Cambridge High School Junior Keagan Hixson is our Spartan Player Profile this week. He would normally be playing basketball at this time of year. Keagan is a three sport athlete running cross country in the fall, basketball during the winter, and baseball in the spring.

“Always turn your homework in on time,” is Keagan’s advice to freshmen. Coach Spivey is the coach/teacher who has influenced him most, “Coach is never biased and coaches everyone on the team the same. He has always pushed me to do better and gives me inspiration when I need it.

During the delay in the basketball season Keagan has been hitting the weights and working to better himself for the future. He would like Spartan fans to know he has been “working very hard on his own to be in peak shape for the upcoming season whatever it is.”

While only a junior, Keagan’s plan is to play baseball at a university, he prefers Clemson University while studying sports medicine with the goal of becoming a personal trainer for a sports team.