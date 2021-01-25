Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Spartan Player Profile: Aaron Gotthardt

Parents: Mark and Nicole Palanos, Travis Gotthardt and Felicia Otero

Favorites:

Food: Pizza

Movie: Glory Road

School Lunch: Bosco Sticks

Song that gets you fired up!: Love Sosa

Ridgewood Spartan Aaron Gotthardt is the Spartan player profile this week. Gotthardt is a junior at Cambridge High School participating in basketball, football, and baseball. His favorite Spartan memory is Josh Maher making the game-winning layup in the Wethersfield tournament against Princeville in his sophomore season to win the championship.

“Always keep working. Even if you don’t think you are the best player, coaches are always watching and looking for who is putting in the work and who wants to play. Never give up,” is Aaron’s advice to future Spartan players. Junior varsity coach Brent Vincent has had the most influence on Aaron; “he helped me so much from a basketball standpoint. He emphasized how once you get to high school, it is a completely different game than playing in junior high. I didn’t think that it would be that big of a change. He has always said that we need to work on the basic fundamentals, and everything else will follow. He always made it a point that no one has a guaranteed starting spot. He is always getting us to keep working and push each other harder, instead of being lackadaisical and just going through the motions.”

While hoping the basketball season will get to happen Aaron is continuing to work out to be ready if given the opportunity; “just trying to make sure I am ready for when we get to play again. Whenever I can I try to go get shots up at a gym. Also, I have been playing over at TBK in Bettendorf with some teammates.”

He would also like Spartan fans to know; “not only me but everyone else on our team is staying ready, so if and when we get the chance to play, we believe we will be able to compete with anyone.” Gotthardt’s dream is to play college basketball and maybe even at a level after that. If that doesn’t work out he wants to stay in sports either on the business end or in sports management.