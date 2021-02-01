Geneseo Girls Basketball - Prepared to Play

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Geneseo Girls’ Basketball team will open their season at home on Friday, Feb. 5, in a non-conference match up with St. Bede. Western Big 6 Conference play begins on Tuesday, Feb. 9, when the Lady Leafs will face Moline, also at home.

Varsity Basketball Coach Scott Hardison’s response to the recent decision by the IHSA to allow a modified basketball season, was, “Great news from the IHSA! Basketball is going to have a season!”

“Coming off a WB6 Championship in our first year in the conference, this year’s team is looking to repeat as conference champs,” he said.

There are 11 returning letter winners on the Lady Leafs who all have game experience and Hardison said, “So we are looking to build on last year’s achievements. We have four returning starters and several key players off the bench coming back.”

He is aware that this year’s season will “definitely be different than in the past. We need to be cognizant of players’ health and safety first and foremost. We have cut our practice times by about half-an-hour due to mask fatigue, but we are planning on adjusting things as the season goes on.”

He believes the key is to continue to wear masks and be smart when not in school and on the basketball court.

“We have noticed that the girls are really happy about being able to compete again for GHS,” Coach Hardison said. “So much learning happens at Geneseo, and not all of it is in the classroom. We believe that important life lessons are learned when girls are able to be part of a team.”

There are six senior team members on the Lady Leafs – Maddi Barickman, Abbi Barickman, Ali Mackey, Faith Henderson, Lily Wiese and Brenna McGuire, and Hardison said, “We are glad our seniors are able to have a season. They are not only great basketball players, but they are great people as well. They are role models for the rest of their teammates and the younger girls in our program. These six senior girls have put countless hours and years in the GHS Girls’ Basketball Program, and we will be trying to send them out on a high note!”

2021 WESTERN BIG 6 BASKETBALL (Girls) – ONE NON-CONFERENCE GAME FRIDAY, FEB. 5, ST. BEDE AT GENESEO.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, Moline at Geneseo.

Friday, Feb. 12, Quincy at Geneseo.

Saturday, Feb. 13, Geneseo at Galesburg.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, Rock Island at Geneseo.

Friday, Feb. 19, Geneseo at United Township.

Saturday, Feb. 20, Geneseo at Alleman.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, Sterling at Geneseo.

Friday, Feb. 26, Galesburg at Geneseo.

Saturday, Feb. 27, Geneseo at Quincy.

Tuesday, March 2, Geneseo at Moline.

Friday, March 5, United Township at Geneseo.

Saturday, March 6, Alleman at Geneseo.

Tuesday, March 9, Geneseo at Rock Island.

Friday, March 12, Geneseo at Sterling.