Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

Ridgewood Spartan fans along with fans of Illinois sports finally received the opportunity to exhale on Wednesday, January 27th. Spartan fans have been holding their collective breaths waiting for sports to begin again since the “ pause” set upon high school sports by the IDPH and the IHSA in November The reopening plan has been released and sports in Illinois and Spartan Nation are ready.

Boys and girls basketball have begun practicing with their first game slated for Saturday, February 6th with the boys travelling to West Central and the girls playing at AlWood High School. Only two parents per athlete will be allowed into home games and no visiting spectators will be allowed in. Fans can watch the games online from a link found on the school’s website. The final games for Ridgewood will be on March 5th.

Volleyball will begin games on March 1st and run through March 29th. Games will be played at Cambridge High School with two fans per athlete. Games will be shown online for fans. The season will end on April 5th. Football will begin games on March 19th with an away game at Stark County. The first home game will be Friday, March 26th at Goff-Stahl Field and finish on April 23rd.

Spring sports will begin with conference games beginning May 17th with the Spartans travelling to ROWVA-Williamsfield and will run through June 24th.

As with everything COVID schedules are subject to change. Ridgewood fans are asked to go to both the AlWood and Cambridge School websites for more information.