Spartan Senior Spotlight - Tatum Miller

by Tom Akers correspondent

Name: Tatum Miller

Parents: Starla and Travis Fransene and Justin Miller

Favorites:

Food: Pizza

Song that gets you fired up!: ‘Till I Collapse by Eminem

Cambridge High School Senior Tatum Miller is in our Spartan Senior Spotlight this week. Miller has played volleyball, basketball, and softball all four years of high school. In addition to sports, Tatum enjoys skiing and fishing. Her favorite Spartan memory is all of the bus rides to games and all the ways her and her teammates came up with to get pumped up for games.

Tatum’s advice to freshmen is to “not take sports or your years in high school for granted.” Coach T has had the most influence on Tatum because, “she has been an amazing coach and mentor throughout my high school years. She has made me the player I am today. She always supported me and had my back. She taught me mental toughness and to always look at the positive side of things. I wouldn't be the person I am today without her.”

Tatum is a member of the Illinois National Guard and will be leaving for basic training in August. After that she plans on attending Western Illinois University. Good luck Tatum and thank you for your service.