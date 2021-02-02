Helping Orion restaurants

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Main Street Orion and the Village of Orion are teaming up to help restaurants during February.

“We know times have been tough and just want to help,” said Main Street’s executive director, Kassi Clear.

Anyone with an Orion address who spends at least $25 at any restaurant in Orion can pick up a $10 gift certificate from Main Street. Only 400 gift certificates will be issued, with Main Street and the village splitting the cost.

The restaurants are Maple Street Grille, The O Kitchen and Tap, Pizza Hut, Subway and Casey’s.

Receipts may be brought to the Main Street Orion office on Fourth Street. Only one will be accepted from each household. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and anyone who cannot meet Clear during those hours can call (309) 526-8299 to schedule an appointment.

Receipts must be submitted by Sunday, Feb. 28.