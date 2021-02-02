How to stream Orion sports

by Mindy Carls correspondent

With COVID-19 limiting attendance at Charger contests, Orion High School has invested in new technology to stream live events in the main gym and Charger Field.

The school is partnering with the NFHS Network to offer live and on-demand broadcasts of basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and wrestling. There is a monthly fee. To watch, visit www.NFHSNetwork.com. In the top line, search for Orion High School. When the new page loads, scroll down to Schools and click on Orion with the Charger emblem. After the Orion High School page appears, click on the Follow and Subscribe buttons in the upper right corner.

Orion Principal Nathan DeBaillie encourages fans to share the information.

NFHS is the National Federation of State High School Associations, based in Indianapolis.