Geneseo Lady Leafs post victory over St. Bede

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Geneseo Lady Leafs recorded a win in their first game of the season against St. Bede Academy of Peru.

The Geneseo Girls’ held the lead throughout the game and finished with 68 points over St. Bede’s 32.

Junior Kammie Ludwig was the leading scorer for the Leafs with 27 points and Coach Scott Hardison credited her talent and said, “She played travel basketball all year long and she puts in a ton of hours on her game outside of our gym, and she is seeing the rewards on the court now.”

Senior Allie Rapps added 10 points to the total and Hardison praised her athletic ability “in getting to the rim,” and he added, “Allie finished well Friday night.”

He said the Barickman twins, “Abbi and Maddi helped our defense and rebounding in the game.”

“We wanted to get a non-conference game scheduled before the conference season to see how we were doing in preparation-wise - how we were doing before the conference season and what we needed to improve on before the conference season,” Hardison said.

He said what he saw was “we are ahead of where we planned on being offensively and that we needed to lock down a little bit more defensively.”

“We are looking to use Friday’s game (against St. Bede) as a platform to bounce into the regular season,” Hardison said.

The varsity girls take the floor at 7:30 p.m. on all home game nights with freshman games at 4:30 p.m. and sophomores at 6 p.m.

The Lady Leafs Senior Night is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.