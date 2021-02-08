Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

DeLeon-Harrold Signing Day

Ridgewood Spartan third baseman Sarya DeLeon signed on Wednesday, February 3rd to continue her softball career at the collegiate level. DeLeon-Harrold will be playing at Franklin College in Indiana. She transferred to Cambridge High School as a sophomore from Indiana playing both baseball and softball. She has been a regular on the Lincoln Trail Conference all conference selections since stepping on the diamond. “It’s always rewarding to watch one of your athletes get rewarded for their hard work and dedication by getting the opportunity to compete at the next level,” head coach Renae Leander commented on DeLeon-Harrold’s signing.

West Central Tops Ridgewood in Opener

The West Central Heat downed the Ridgewood Spartans in LTC action on Saturday, February 7th at AlWood High School. Ridgewood fell behind early trailing 17 to 8 after the opening quarter. The spread stayed at nine at the half with the Heat taking a 28 to 19 lead into the half.

Ridgewood watched the lead build to ten points in the third quarter and weren’t able to cut into it, losing by the final score 43 to 33. Kendall Lewis led Ridgewood with eight points, Tatum Miller added seven points, three in the fourth quarter, and Sarya DeLeon-Harrold and Brecken Adamson each added six points apiece.

Ridgewood Top Boilermakers

Thirty seven points from Ganon Greenman, twelve in a pivotal third quarter fueled the Spartans past the Kewanee Boilermakers in the Ridgewood season opener 75 to 70 on Friday, February 5th at AlWood High School.

The difference was the third quarter which saw the Spartans outscore the visitors 32 to 21 to take a twelve point lead into the fourth quarter. Kewanee managed to cut into the lead but the Spartans kept them at bay to get the five point win.

Kewanee took the early three point lead at the end of the opening eight minutes. The Spartans began to find their groove in the second quarter passing the Boilermakers at the end of the half to take a one point 31 to 30 lead.

It was the third quarter which made the difference in the game. In addition to Greenman’s twelve, fellow senior Mitchell Brooks knocked in one shot from beyond the arc along with two free throws and Josh Maher banged in five points from inside the paint to open the game up with Ridgewood leading 63 to 51 going into the fourth quarter where the Spartans were able to hold off the visitors to get the win.

Greenman led all scorers with thirty seven points on the night, Brooks added two more threes to his third quarter ball to finish with sixteen, and Josh Maher finished with eight points in the Ridgewood opener.

Greenman Fifty One Points Wrecks the Heat

Neither the cold temperatures outside or what is traditionally the longest road trip for the Spartans could slow down Ganon Greenman or the Ridgwood Spartans who blew out the West Central Heat in their LTC opener 96 to 29.

Greenman outscored West Central in three out of the four quarters and almost managed to do it in all four coming up just one point shy in the first quarter which saw the senior drop seven points to the West Central eight. Greenman hit from all areas of the floor but mostly from inside the three point arc and from the free throw line going fourteen of eighteen on his way to a career high fifty one points.

The game was never in question with the Spartans bolting to a thirteen point 21 to 8 lead at the end of the first quarter and upping that lead to twenty eight points at the half. The second half saw the Spartan lead grow as Coach Bryan Brooks went to his bench enroute to the eventual sixty seven point win.

Seven Spartans found themselves in the scoring column with Mitchell Brooks adding sixteen points. Lucas Kessinger finished with thirteen and Payton Catour dropped in five points in the Spartan win.