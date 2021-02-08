by Tom Akers correspondent

Name: Ganon Greenman

Parents: Todd and Brandy Greenman

Favorites

Food: Steak or tacos

Movie: Happy Gilmore

School Lunch: Crispitos

Ganon Greenman is in our Spartan Senior Spotlight this week. Ganon, a senior at AlWood High School is currently in the midst of the basketball season. He has also played golf and baseball for the past four years. In addition to sports, Ganon has been involved in FFA, LIFE Club, and is in the National Honor Society.

Going to state twice in golf is Ganon’s favorite sport memory over the past four years while scrimmaging against his brothers is his funniest memory. His advice to freshmen? “Don’t take anything for granted- cherish every time you get to set foot on the field or court to compete. Play every game like it’s your last one.” Former Spartan Golf Coach Duane Price is the coach who has had the most influence on Ganon, “he always encouraged me to do my very best.”

During the pause in basketball season Ganon continued to shoot everyday and to play in the league at TBK in Bettendorf. “The postponement in sports was very disappointing for me but I have been able to play in Iowa and still practice.”