Geneseo bowlers season off to a good start

Geneeso Girls Bowling returned to the lanes for the 20-21 season. Taking on Bloomington February 6, in their first game of the season, at Bloomington. Due to new Covid related rules, the group bowled in a 7 on 7 format.

The Geneseo team bested the Bloomington girls on their home turf, 3127 to 2486. High score for the Geneseo girls were: Miranda Roemer 199, Jenah Hart, 190, Jenna Morrone, 188, Madison Hoelvet 170, Tricia Elden 145, Katelynn Emerick 130 and Olivia Mosbarger 123.

Monday February 8, the girls once again put on their traveling shoes, to compete against Moline in the Moline home lanes. Geneseo varsity girls won over the Moline team, 3332 to 3025. Best Varsity games of the day wwere Madison Holevet 204, Jenah Hart, 184, Tricia Elden 182, Jenna Morrone 175, Miranda Roemer 163 and Katelynn Emerick 144.

Junior Varsity scores were Laney Dunker 151, Chloe Biehl 149, Emma Dunker 145, Sarah Lawrence 135, and Olivia Mossbarger 122.

Geneseo Varsity Girls boasts a roster of 22 bowlers.