IESA approves sports

by Mindy Carls correspondent

The Illinois Elementary School Association has approved volleyball, basketball, wrestling and track and field competitions.

These are the details released on Friday, Jan. 29:

• Boys basketball (high risk) — Practices underway now. Schools can have 15 boys basketball games through Friday, March 12. The IESA board decided not to have a state series, which would have required starting seventh grade regionals on Saturday, Feb. 20. Schools would have had a regular season only two to 2-1/2 weeks long.

“The board did not entertain any thought of extending the boys basketball season further into March as that will only create more conflict with IESA girls volleyball, girls basketball, and IHSA girls and boys basketball,” said Executive Director Steve Endsley.

• Volleyball (moderate risk) — Practices underway. The IESA will hold regional and sectional tournaments, with the higher-seeded team hosting the regional contests. The season will end Friday, March 19.

• Track and field (low risk) — Practice starts Monday, March 1. A decision on sectional and state meets will be made during February. The season will end Saturday, June 12.

• Girls basketball (high risk) — Practice starts Monday, March 8, and the season will end Sunday, May 9, with no state series.

• Wrestling (high risk) — Practice starts Monday, April 5, and the season ends Sunday, May 30, with no state series.