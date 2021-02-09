OMS boys set schedule

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School has released schedules for seventh and eighth gradeboys basketball.

Rosters were not available at press time.

• 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Rockridge.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Mercer County.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, vs. Sherrard in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Monmouth-Roseville.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, at Knoxville.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, vs. Rockridge in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, vs. Mercer County in Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Sherrard.

The Illinois Elementary School Association opted not to have a state series, which would have had to start Saturday, Feb. 20, and would have shortened the regular season to two or 2-1/2 weeks.