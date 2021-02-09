OMS spikers ready to play

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School volleyball teams finally have started their pandemic-shortened season.

The seventh and eighth grade regular season includes:

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Knoxville.

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, vs. Rockridge in Orion.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, vs. Mercer County in Orion.

5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Sherrard.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, vs. Monmouth-Roseville in Orion.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Rockridge.

5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, vs. Knoxville in Orion.

5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Monmouth-Roseville.

The IESA will hold regional and sectional tournaments, with the higher-seeded team hosting the regional contests.

Seventh grade players are Kamryn Brown, Killian Graff, Savannah Faulkner, Lena Willett, Sadie Hessler, Maggie Dochterman, Delaney Tapscott, Lexi Christensen, Haylee Downing, Allison Taets, Allyssa Peterson and Haley Ruser.

Eighth graders on the court are Jocelyn Marner, Claire Weber, Aubrey Sandberg, Avery Marner, Madison Reid, Lainey Kunert, Kennedy DeBaillie, Valerie Hickerson, Violet Fiers, Katie Angelos, Kallie DeBaillie, Avery Knupp, Maddyson Mrazek, Svea Carlson, Katie Handley and Macy Mizlo.

Coaches are Orion graduates, Macy Hancock, seventh grade, and Sydney Adams, eighth grade.