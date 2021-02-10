How to stream Orion Sports

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion High School is streaming events from the main gym and Charger Field on the NFHS Network, but what about away contests?

Three Rivers Conference and area schools have made arrangements for streaming the games they host.

On the NFHS Network search for these schools:

Bureau Valley, as Bureau Valley High School, Manlius IL

Erie-Prophetstown, as Erie High School, Erie IL

Kewanee, as Kewanee High School, Kewanee IL

Mercer County, as Mercer County High School, Aledo IL

Milledgeville, as Chadwickmilledgeville High School, Milledgeville IL

Morrison, as Morrison High School, Morrison IL

Sterling Newman, as Newman Central Catholic High School, Sterling IL

Rockridge, as Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge IL

Peru St. Bede, as St. Bede Academy, Peru IL

Sherrard, as Sherrard High School, Sherrard IL

Search for these schools on YouTube:

Fulton varsity, search for FHS Mediapub.

Fulton sophomores, search for FHS JV Sports.

Spring Valley Hall, search for Hall School Sports.

Monmouth-Roseville, search for Monmouth-Roseville Athletics.

Princeton, search for Tiger Central Live.

Riverdale, search for Riverdale High School.

After they are done, live games are saved on the NFHS Network’s On Demand menu. YouTube channels also have replays.