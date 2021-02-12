Geneseo Bowlers now at 3-0

By Denise Ford

The Geneseo High School Boy’s bowling team returned to the lanes on February 3 competing against LaSalle/Peru at the Super Bowl in LaSalle. Both the varsity and JV boys came away with the win. Leading the varsity with high game and high series was Sebastian Einfeldt with a 621 series and high game of 222. Jacob Endress rolled a 560 series and Tyler Durnell came in strong with a 552. Other varsity bowlers included Landen Pruett, Justin Ford and Aidan Grafft. The JV bowlers enjoyed a great start with Kaden Splear leading the way with a high series of 635 and high game of 279. Other JV bowlers included Gabe Durnell, Carson McKeag and Nathan Johnson.

The Geneseo High School varsity boys are now 2 and 0 with a win over Rock Island on Saturday. The Leafs were led by Tyler Durnell with high game (237) and series (608). Aidan Grafft rolled a 597 series and Kaden Splear rolled a 568 with Justin Ford close behind with 560 series. To round out the win was Landon Pruett (554) and Jacob Endress (549). The JV squad was also in action. Gabe Durnell led the team with the high game (210) and high series (527). Contributing to the win was Andrew Theone (523) and Carson McKeag (434).

On February 10, the Varsity and JV boys travelled to Rock Island. Both programs came away with a win. Jacob Endress led the Varsity team with a high game of 235 and high series 669. Landen Pruett contributed to the win with a 612 series and adding to the success was Tyler Durnell with a 571 series. Matt Krohn had a strong showing for the JV team with a high game of 215 and a high series 572. JD Widger chalked up a 449 series and Carter VanKlavern contributed a 416 series.

February 15 will be the next home match against Abingdon-Avon. The senior players will be honored at this meet.