Geneseo girls win Conference opener agains Moline

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Geneseo Lady Leafs maintained a solid lead over Moline throughout their first Western Big 6 game of the season and finished with 64 points to Moline’s 50.

Coach Scott Hardison was pleased with the win and said, “It is really important to hold home court in conference games. As good as this conference is, it is very important to win your home games.”

And win they did! Sophomore forward Annie Wirth totaled 13 rebounds and 17 points, in addition to four steals and one assist. Junior Kammie Ludwig led the Lady Leafs in scoring with 18.

“I’m lucky I get to coach her for the next two years after this season,” Hardison said. “She fell in love with the game of basketball over the summer and really worked on her skills. I’m pleased with her growth so far.”

“I think our second half scoring was sparked by junior Ali Rapps’ perimeter defense and she ended up with 10 points,” he said.

Hardison also credited Danielle Beach, a sophomore, when he said, “It was nice to get Danielle Beach back form an injury and to give her some limited minutes on the court.”

When asked what needs improvement, the coach said, “We do need to box out and rebound better. That is one thing we took away form the game.”

“We have a really balanced group of players on this year’s team with two sophomores, three juniors and six seniors,” he said.

The GHS freshman girls picked up their second victory of the season with a 45-36 victory over Moline and the sophomore girls came up short in a 35-29 loss to Moline.