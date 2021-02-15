Lady Leafs fall in 2 games

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Geneseo Falls to Quincy

The absence of three notable players in Geneseo’s girls’ basketball team led to a loss against the Quincy Blue Devils on Friday, Feb. 12, in Geneseo.

Twins Abbi and Maddi Barickman, guards, and forward Brenna McGuire, all three seniors, were committed to their club volleyball team and were not part of the Lady Leafs lineup in the game.

Quincy handed the Lady Leafs a loss, 59-48, in the Western Big 6 Conference match up.

Junior guard Kammie Ludwig and sophomore Annie Wirth led their team in scoring with Ludwig totaling 22 and Wirth adding 14 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Faith Henderson got seven rebounds in the game.

Coach Scott Hardison did not make excuses for his squad, even though due to Covid-19 guidelines, the high school basketball schedule was put in place long after the club volleyball calendar and he understood the commitment his team members had to the volleyball club.

“It’s a different, it’s a Covid year, but we can’t make excuses,” he said, and added that the team knew about the absence of the players before Friday’s game, “and we made adjustments.”

Hardison said when you compete in the Western Big 6 Conference, “you have to be ready to go every night, and everyone played hard in the contest.”

He also projected that “no team will be undefeated in the Big 6 this year.”

Geneseo Defeated by Galesburg

In a close contest Saturday, Feb. 13, the Lady Leafs lost their second Western Big 6 Conference competition to Galesburg by a score of 56-52.

It was their first road game of the year and “again we were without the three seniors, the Barickman twins and Brenn McGuire, who were competing in a travel volleyball tournament out of town,” Coach Scott Hardison said.

Geneseo was led in scoring by junior Kammie Ludwig with 23 on the evening; Ali Rapps and Annie Wirth both chipped in 10 points each to help the Lady leafs scoring effort.”

“I thought we played much harder and together the second night of our weekend games, using this adjusted lineup,” Hardison said. “A positive note is that the Lady Leafs were 12 for 12 from the free throw line. The coaching staff noted after the game the growth of junior Jordan Porter and Sophomore Danielle Beach in Saturday night’s game.”

The sophomore and freshman squads also fell to Galesburg.