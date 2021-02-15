Ridgewood Roundup

by Tom Akers correspondent

The Ridgewood Spartan Girls Basketball team jumped out to an early lead and managed to hold off a comeback attempt from the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars on Monday, February 8th to earn their first win of the season 45-42. Kendall Lewis led Ridgewood with thirteen points.

The Spartans, playing on the road for the first time, jumped out to a double digit 15-2 lead after the first quarter riding on Lewis who put in eleven of her points in the first sixteen minutes. Ridgewood extended their lead to fifteen points leading 25 to 10 at the half.

The Cougars came out in the second half pressing the Spartans and cut the lead to ten at the end of the third quarter. The two teams continued to battle back and forth with the Spartans going to the free throw line nine times, knocking in four of the nine. A late three pointer by Brooke Jackson helped the Spartans hold on for the win. Jackson had two three pointers in the game finishing with seven for the night.

Brecken Adamson had nine points for Ridgewood along with Hannah Maher who added eight points.

Mya Brown put in thirteen points for Ridgewood Fresh/Soph who led at the halt 16 to 12 but a tough second half gave ROWVA/Williamsfield the 40 to 28 win. Carmen Stahl hit two three pointers to finish with six points and Brynlee Witt added four points.

Ridgewood Down MerCo

The Ridgewood Spartans took the lead early against Mercer County and never looked back, putting up a 44 to 21 win in Lincoln Trail Conference play. Riding on Brecken Adamson’s eighteen points, nine in each half, the Spartans led the visiting Golden Eagles 13-4 after the opening eight minutes and led by twelve at the half.

Adamson pounded in six points in the third quarter as the Spartans outscored the Golden Eagles eleven to three to up their lead to twenty points cruising in the fourth to the twenty three point win. Kendall Lewis went four for five from the free throw line finishing with six points. Tatum Miller also added six points and Sarya DeLeon-Harrels and Hannah Maher each had four points in the win.

The Fresh/Soph Spartans led by one at the half of their game but Mercer County went on a run in the second half to win by five 37 to 32. Mya Brown led Ridgewood with eight points, Brynlee Wirt added seven, and Shania Brown had five points for the Spartans.

Spartan Cap Comeback With OT Win

Ganon Greenman, Mitchell Brooks, and Josh Maher combined for fifteen points as the Ridgewood Spartans won in overtime at Mercer County by ten points 82 to 72 in LTC action. The Spartans trailed by four going into the fourth quarter but outscored the Golden Eagles 18 to 14 to tie the game on a Lucas Kessinger three pointer and force the overtime where it was all Ridgewood.

MerCo held Greenman scoreless in the first quarter jumping ahead by thirteen points 20 to 7. However Mitchell Brooks dropped ten of his twenty two points in the second quarter including one of his two three pointers to keep Ridgewood in the game. Greenman for his part had nine in the second quarter.

The Spartans began to chip away at the Golden Eagle lead in the third quarter outscoring the home team 18 to 11 to cut the lead to just four points. In the overtime Ganon Greenman hit three shots from the field along with three of four from the charity stripe to give the win to the visiting Spartans. Greenman would finish with a team high 33 Josh Maher added eight points, and Lucas Kessinger had six points in the win.

Vikings Open Season

The wait is over for the Cambridge Jr. High Vikings and boys basketball has started! The Vikings season is typically finishing up in January but due to the pause in sports it’s just heating up.

The Vikings hosted Visitation on February 10th. The seventh grade fell behind early trailing 22 to 6 at the half and lost their game by the final score 40 to 17. Karter Hays led Cambridge with eight points, Gavin Franks added four and Cameron Stiles and Marshall Secymore each had a basket apiece for two points.

Ashton Staley had eight of his team high ten points in the second quarter of the eighth grade game but it still wasn’t enough as Cambridge trailed by five at the half 17 to 12 and watched Visitation pull away in the second half to fall by ten 31 to 21.

In addition to Staley’s ten points, Owen Anderson added five points, Waylon Tucker had four, and Josh Uhlry scored two points for the Vikings.

Ridgewood Runs by North Fulton

It may be below zero outside but inside the Ridgewood Spartans were as hot as South Florida in August on Friday, February 12th. Ganon Greenman and Mitchell Brooks combined for fifty one of the Spartans 80 points as the Spartans cruised by North Fulton in a non conference game 80 to 55.

Ridgewood shot out to a sixteen point 23-7 lead in the first quarter over the visitors at AlWood High School and extended their lead into halftime to twenty five

points. Greenman had twenty four of his game high thirty two points in the first half alone. Brooks for his part had twelve of his nineteen in the first sixteen minutes including two three pointers.

Ridgewood put it in cruise control in the second half leading by seventeen after the third quarter but pulled away from North Fulton to get the 80 to 55 win. A pair of Lucases, Lucas Kessinger and Lucas Althaus each added eight points in the win and junor Aaron Gotthardthad six points in the Ridgewood win.