Galva boys suffer two losses

Galva’s Tanner Lain poured in 41 points during two varsity boys basketball games, only to have his team fall to Lincoln Trail Conference opponents.

West Central defeated Galva 60-50 on Thursday, Feb. 11, in the Wildcat gym. Lain poured in 20 points in the first three quarters, while his teammate Cayden Morse sizzled the nets for a game-high 21 points across all four periods.

Two days later, Monmouth United overcame host Galva 72-35. Lain tallied 21 points.

In the West Central game, Galva surged to an 18-15 lead in the first period. Lain had nine points and Morse, seven.

The Wildcats had a 14-6 advantage in the second for a 32-21 halftime lead. Morse drained two threes to go with the one he had in the first period. Lain put in five points.

After the intermission, the Heat came out of the locker room on fire. West Central outscored Galva 18-10 in the third period, cutting the Wildcat lead to three. The Heat put 21 on the board in the fourth to eight for the Wildcats.

Morse had eight points in the second half, including 4-for-4 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Lain had six points in the third.

Wildcats scoring included Cal Clucas, three, and Cameron Devenney, Tyler Piester and Michael Hawes, two each.

Galva netted four triples. Morse spun in three of them and Lain, one. West Central had three.

At the free-throw line, the Wildcats made six of 14. Morse hit all four of his freebies. The Heat were 13-for-26.

Officials whistled Galva for 23 fouls and West Central for 18.

Two days later, United established a 13-5 lead in the first period. The Red Storm blew up the scoreboard in the second and third, outscoring the Wildcats 27-10 in the second and 22-8 in the third. Galva put up 12 points in the fourth and United, 10.

Lain was the game-high scorer with 21. Clucas added six and Jaxson Meier, Devenney, Hawes and Josh Dunn, two each.

All three of the Wildcat threes belonged to Lain. The Red Storm fired in five.

Galva was 12-for-19 at the free-throw line. Lain netted 10 of his 15 tries, including 6-for-8 when the Wildcats were trying to stay in the game during the second period. United was 7-for-13.

The Wildcats committed 11 fouls and the Red Storm, 15.