Galva Jr High volleyball scores

Galva Wildcats Jr. high volley ball teams kicked off the season in the home gym against Cambridge, on Tuesday, Feb 9. The 7th grade won best of three sets, 25-13, 19-25, 25-23. Galva 8th grade lost to the Cambridge girls 24-26, and 18-25.

The next match up was the Galva girls against Galesburg Costa on the home court, Thursday Feb. 11, which was 8th Grade night as well. The 7th grade won handily in two sets, 25-13 and 25-13 respectively. Gale, jersey # 32, a 7th grader lead Galva in 29 points in the two set match. Gale plays multiple roles on both the 7th and 8th grade teams.

Galva 8th graders swept the Costa 8th grade 25-12 and 25-12.

Friday February 12 the Galva Jr High girls went nose to nose with ROWVA girls at Oneida. The winning streaks continued, with the 7th grade girls sweeping the match 25- 11, and 25-14, respectively. The 8th grade girls also swept the ROWVA girls, 25-18 and 25-10.