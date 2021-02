Geneseo Freshman-Sophomore Scoreboard

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

FRESHMAN BOYS’ BASKETBALL

2/9/21– At Moline - Geneseo 23, Moline 46

2/12/21 – At Quincy - Geneseo 25, Quincy 26

2/13/21 – At Geneseo - Geneseo 40, Galesburg 42

SOPHOMORE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

2/9/21 – At Moline – Geneseo 27, Moline 64.

2/12/21 – At Quincy - Geneseo 36, Quincy 64.

2/13/21 – At Geneseo – Geneseo 50, Galesburg 47.

FRESHMAN GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

2/9/21 – At Geneseo – Geneseo 45, Moline, 36.

2/12/21 – At Geneseo – Quincy did not have a freshman team.

2/13/21 – At Galesburg – Geneseo 37, Galesburg 47.

SOPHOMORE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

2/9/21 – At Geneseo – Geneseo 29, Moline 35.

2/12/21 – At Geneseo – Geneseo, 27, Quincy 41.

2/13/21 – At Galesburg.- Geneseo, 43, Galesburg, 52.